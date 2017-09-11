Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda has confirmed the death of a 13-year-old girl who died after drowning in Lingazi River in Dowa district.

Kaponda said on that fateful day, the teenage girl went for swimming with her friends and while in the process she went to deep waters and drowned.

“After her friends shouted for help, people came and took her to Dowa District Hospital where she died upon arrival, Kaponda said.

A post Morten revealed that she died due to suffocation.

She hailed from Kapuchi village Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa.