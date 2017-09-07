The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) has ordered four liquor companies to pay a fine of K5 million each for supplying uncertified liquor which is likely to harm consumers.

Four of the companies are, Chilwa investments, SR Distilleries, Bwezi group and Reddy`s Beverages Limited.

Adding on that, the CFTC has through a statement ordered the four companies to cease the production of the uncertified liquor and to conduct a thorough product recall in all retail outlets within seven days.

Signed by CFTC Chairperson, Daniel Dunga, the statement says that if any of the products belonging to either one of these companies, the CFTC shall go on and impose another fine.

This punishment follows investigations conducted by the commission which showed that the companies were supplying uncertified liquor despite being warned about the injurious nature of such products.