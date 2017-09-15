Veteran musician and Member of Parliament for Balaka North Lucius Banda has expressed shock over the untimely death of Balaka Police Officer in Charge Benffrey Kamanga.

Kamanga died last night after a short illness.

Writing on his official facebook page Banda said he is deeply saddened with Kamanga’s departure.

“Just last week when our Parish priest Died in the house this Officer in charge was the one who helped us all the way…..Unexpectedly last night we have lost the (good police man) our officer in charge Mr kamanga to a very short illness. May the soul of Mr Kamanga rest in peace….Balaka misonzi siikuumatu,” wrote Banda.

Meanwhile details of the funeral ceremony are still sketchy.