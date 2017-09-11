A woman`s feet were hacked off with a machete in front of her two young children – alleged by her jealous husband who thought she was cheating.

Housekeeper Putu Careen was mutilated in an alcohol-fuelled rage in one of the most “vile and vindictive” acts of violence in her native Canggu, Bali in South East Asia.

Horrific photos show the huge weapon believed to have been used in the attack at her house, left behind in a blood-soaked courtyard.

Local police say the suspect ‘regretted’ his attack and drove the 33-year-old victim to hospital on his Vario moped after inflicting the shocking injuries.

Upon arrival Mrs Careen was pictured in agony on a hospital bed, with her bloodied legs bandaged as doctors battle to save her life.

Her children, who witnessed the horrendous scene, are aged just nine and 13-years-old.

When police arrived at the scene they found a shirt, shorts and a towel stained with blood.

Badung Police Chief Yudith Satriya Hananta told local media a machete had been used in the bloody crime, with a 31cm blade and a 15cm handle.

“The left leg of the victim broke from the ankle, while the victim’s right leg almost broke with a cut on the shin,” he told the Tribun Bali.

Police have detained the 36-year-old suspect, while an appeal has been launched to raise money for the victim’s care.