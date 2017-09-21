A man is in a critical condition after setting himself on fire outside Parliament in New Zealand.
A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesman said the man was taken to Wellington Hospital’s emergency department in a “status one” condition.
A placard could be seen on the steps leading up to Parliament House afterwards, suggesting the man was protesting.
However, police could not confirm this.
The sign appeared to read: “Issue is not to take children’s mother away. Enough murdering father by …”
Emergency services near a patch of burnt grass outside Parliament House in Wellington where a man reportedly set himself on fire.