President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is expected to leave the country on Chartered plane to New York to attend this year’s United Nations General Assembly.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi confirmed of the development in a press briefing held in the capital Lilongwe.

According to Dausi, Mutharika will board a commercial flight in Johannesburg in South Africa.

However, the government is keeping under wraps the budget for the trip, which Dausi insists will have a delegation of 19 people.

The 19 exclude members of civil society and others sponsored by the United Nations (UN) in the sectors of gender and culture.

There will be six people from Ministry of Gender, three from Ministry of Culture and two from civil society.