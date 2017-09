A 21-year old lady has opened up on how her father has been taking her to the hospital on her birthdays for a virginity test as he eyes a jumbo bride-price.

Joro Olumofin, a relationship blogger and adviser has shared the story of a female adult whose father is closely monitoring her s*x life.

A watch has been placed on her virginity for future purposes. She has had s*x with her boyfriend and she is not close to stopping.

Read her story below: