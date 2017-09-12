Mzuzu police station public relation officer Martin Bwanali has confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old woman who killed her own son by dumping it in a toilet.

Bwanali has identified the suspect as Fiskani Lungu.

Reports say that the woman did all this to save her marriage as she is married to a man who went to South Africa.

In April this year, she discovered she was pregnant and thought of getting rid of the baby once she delivers so that her South African based husband should not know about the news.

“In early September, people noticed that she was no longer pregnant. After being asked, she revealed that she had dumped the baby in a toilet after delivering,” explained Bwanali.

When the news was spread, police with the assistance of other people demolished the toilet to search for the baby but it was found dead.

The suspect hails from Mbiriyawaka Village, T/A Mtwalo in Mzimba District and is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge of concealing the birth of a child.