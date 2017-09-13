A shameless school teacher has caught and dragged to court after he reportedly assaulted a student sexually.

A randy teacher, 27 has been arrested and arraigned in court after he reportedly inserted his finger into the v*gina of a seven-year old girl after sucking her breast. He appeared before an Accra Circuit Court in Ghana.

Adom News reported that the man identified as Joseph Asamoah Offei pleaded not guilty to the charge of indecent assault. The court presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye admitted Offei to bail in the sum of $12,000 with two sureties who are gainfully employed.

However, soon after court proceedings, the accused told the Police that he has been abandoned by his family and no one was going to stand as surety for him.

According to the accused soon after his mother heard about his case, she collapsed. Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court the complainant is a contractor residing at Ofankor and he is the father of the victim.

On August 22, this year, around noon, Offei a pupil teacher on duty during the vacation classes, taught the victim and her colleagues. While teaching, according to prosecution, Offei went to sit beside the victim at the back and inserted his finger into her v*gina. Chief Inspector Atimbire said soon after the class, Offei lured the victim into another class and sucked her breast.

The victim who could not stand the ordeal began crying and went to her sister in class four to inform her about the incident.

The prosecutor said when the victim got home she informed the complainant who also lodged a complainant with the Police and a medical form was issued to him to send the victim to the hospital for examination.

Later, the prosecution said the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) for further investigation.