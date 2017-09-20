Two police officers are battling for their lives at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital In the commercial capital Blantyre after being assaulted by armed thugs in separate incident.

Limbe Police officers have confirmed of the incident in a statement made available to faceofmalawi reporter and identified the victims as Sgt.James Chitonde of Southern Region Police Headquarters and const. Clement Mazibuko.

According to the police report, Chitonde met his fate at around 1830hrs at Escom Offices along Dundudzu road while Mazibuko met his fate at around 1900hrs Manje.

“Facts are that, the rank was on his way home and upon reaching ESCOM officers he meet with a group of unknown criminals who were armed with panga knives and they started assaulting him on his head and arm before they robbed him Tablet cellphone and money total value not advised, He was taken to Hospital by good Samaritans.

“He sustained multiple cuts on his head and broken arm,” reads in part the statement.

According to the report, Constable Mazibuko was assaulted and robbed cellphone,k50,000 cash and a pair of camouflage uniform.

Coincidentally the two incidents happened the same day.