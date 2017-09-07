Opposition People’s Party (PP) Interim President Uladi Mussa has declared interest to for the party’s presidency should the National Executive Committee call for an elective conference.

Mussa said this in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

In the interview, Mussa said the mandate of Party President Dr. Joyce Banda who is currerntly in self-imposed exile expired on 28 August, having served the mandatory five-year term as president of the Peoples Party.

Speaking on his relationship with Banda, Mussa said all is not well.

Mussa accused Banda of planning to have his son, Roy Kachale, represent the party in the 2019 presidential polls.

Effort to talk to PP Spokesperson Noah Chimpeni proved futile.