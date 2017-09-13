The body of late acoustic musician Dymon Kudzala, famed for ‘Namchunjule’ and ‘Ndikaima pa phiri will be laid to rest today at his home village of Gulumba, Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje.

Kudzala’s grandson, Arthur Siliya confirmed of the burial in an interview with the press.

According to Siliya, Kudzala who made a name in the 1970 up to mid-1990s suffered hypertension and was pronounced dead at Mulanje Mission Hospital.

Kudzala worked as a teacher at Lulwe School for the Blind in Nsanje up to 2005.