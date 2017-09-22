Wizkid has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records, thanks to Drake’s ‘One Dance’ which broke the World Record as the most played song on Spotify with over 1 billion streams.

The 2018 edition of the Guinness World Record named Wizkid in its most recent book.

Although the song is technically Drake‘s single, Wizkid has songwriting credits for the song, and even though Drake was shady by not including Wizkid in the video for the track, Nigerians have claimed the success as Naija’s own rightfully so.

In 2016, the track was Apple Music’s best performing song of the year, the best performing single worldwide of 2016 and one of the best selling singles of all time.

Wizkid must be smiling to the bank,thanks to royalties from that one track.