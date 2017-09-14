A young girl from Imo state in Nigeria which the country`s authorities have identified as Iheoma Chidinma, has been caught with a human head.

According to local medias in Nigeria, the young girl revealed she was taking the head inside a bush to bury it after military men interrogated her.

Reports say the young girl also claimed her friend was the one who cut off the head, and said she has killed two people so far.

watch the video here

The spate of killings for ritual purposes is gradually assuming an alarming rate in Nigeria with little or no effort by concerned government agencies to checkmate the trend.