Ntcheu First Grade Migistrate Court has released on bail of NEW Covenant Assemblies of God Pastor Phillip Palibe Ndipo accused of defiling a 10 year old epileptic girl at Kalindira village.

Ndipo, according to police, defiled a standard three pupil (name withheld) Wednesday last week.

“On this day, the victim was alone at home while her mother was away drawing water at a borehole. The suspect, who is also a close neighbor to the family, took advantage of the situation to commit the offence,” Ntcheu police Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu.

The suspect appeared in court on Monday morning for plea and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

“He applied for bail and the court set conditions, one being that he produces two surities of K75,000 (seventy five thousand kwacha) each of which he managed to,” said Chigalu.

The case is expected to commence on October 12, 2017.