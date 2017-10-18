The young man allegedly murdered his lover and chopped her up as part of a human sacrifice.

According to The Sun UK, the unidentified suspect is accused of killing his girlfriend before severing her head and limbs in a twisted ritual.

He is believed to have “offered up” her dismembered body at the abandoned house in the city of Xalapa, in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz.

The boyfriend, identified only as Jose David, was arrested after a neighbour discovered a body part lying in the courtyard of the property.

He called the police who scrambled a team to the quiet residential area yesterday afternoon.

Officers then entered the abandoned house where they made a horrific discovery.