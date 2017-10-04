Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Wisdom Nhlane, has confirmed the death of an old woman aged 89 who died following a house fire caused by a candle.

Nhlane identified the woman as Ester Chinjika who died during the night of October 1 in Bvumbwe Township.

According to Nhlane, the woman fell asleep forgetting to put off the candle that was aside of her.

Suddenly the candle got in contact with her mosquito net and the fire spread around the room and the rest of the house.

“People got surprised to see smoke coming from the house, and when they went close to check what was happening it was unfortunately too late because the house was already in a blaze, said Nhlane.

She was retrieved from the burning house but she had already sustained serious injuries.

She later died while arriving at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Chinjika hailed from Nkhukuteni village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.