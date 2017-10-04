A 37-year-old man has become talk of the town in Indonesia after winning a fight against a 23ft long python which he came across with on the way from work to his house.

During this time, Brave Robert Nabalan had just knocked off from work when he saw two people blocked from crossing a road by a giant snake.

He then decided to step in and became locked into a bloody battle with the snake as it sunk its teeth into his arm.

After an exhausting struggle he killed the reptile but was rushed to hospital for his wounds to be treated.

The man who is a security guard at a palm plantation in Indonesia is now fighting for his life at the hospital.

Speaking from his bed, he said: ‘I tried to catch it. It bit my arm, and we wrestled for a while.’

He won the fight and killed the snake after an exhausting struggle. Its body is shown in pictures strung across his village like a washing line.

He suffered deep wounds to his left arm and hand and was suffering from exhaustion because the fight went on for ‘some time’.

The unlucky python was left on display in the village – hanging across a washing line.