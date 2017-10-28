A Malawian national living is South Africa has been shot in a cross gun fire that erupted between notorious robbers and South African police officers.

The name of the Malawian victim has not yet been established.

A South African police officer was also shot and rushed to the hospital together with the Malawian national.

The incident reportedly happened Friday at around 9am after police were alerted to a cash-in-transit heist incident unfolding between Dolly Radebe and Mint road.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said that upon arrival, the police’s K9 unit were confronted by a group of armed men.

“Upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire and a shootout ensued between them and police officers.

“The suspects had already taken an undisclosed amount of money but during the shootout, dropped the boxes of cash before fleeing in a dark grey car”

A manhunt for the suspected robbers has been launched following the incident.