A 45-year-old South African man is in custody after allegedly raping his domestic worker and thereafter forced her to perform sexual acts with his dog.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at Riamar Park, Bronkhorstspruit, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

Masondo said the suspect dragged the woman into a room where he allegedly raped her until the early hours of the morning.

“It is further alleged that the suspect then forced the victim to perform sexual acts on his dog,” Masondo said.

“The police were alerted about this gruesome act and reacted fast to arrest the perpetrator.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

