Renowned comedian cum-social right activist Michael Usi today appeared before Blantyre Police over his comments on the bloodsucking incident happening in four districts of the Southern region.

This is the second time for Usi who is also a fierce critic of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to be summoned to police on the matter.

Usi confirmed of the development in an interview with the press and has accused politicians of being behind his summoning.

Speaking during a ‘Tchutchutchu’ programme aired on Times Television last week, Usi blasted off the claims that the issue of bloodsuckers is myth and perpetrated by opposition political party.

He said that the best way to handle the issue is to engage the community affected by incident.

“Nkhani yopopa magazi iyi tisaitenge ngati ndiyachibwana ndipo ithakuononga mbiri yachipani cholamula..chomwe boma likanapanga ndikutumiza asilikali ku ma District omwe akhuzidwa ndi nkhani yotele than kumathamangila kuti zinthuzi sizikuchitika… Tangoganizani munthu azikuuza kuti ndikuona njobvu ikubwela iwe nkumati waboza munthu uja nkumapitlizabe njobvu izo zitivulaza iwe nkumamakanabe munthu uja akatembenuka nkumati njobvu zija ndizako ulesa?” Usi was quoted as saying in the programme.