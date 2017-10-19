Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member Sidik Mia has appealed top officials within the Party to stop fighting each other and rather focus on the 2019 tripartite elections.

Mia said this in a congratulatory message regarding the outcome of the by-elections which has seen the main opposition under Dr. Lazarus Chakwera outclassing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

In his statement, Mia called for unity among MCP supporters.

“Malawians are seeing MCP, under Dr Chakwera, as the only hope for the country. I therefore appeal to few individuals within the party to stop putting their effort on petty and trivial issues. The by-elections outcome has sent a clear signal that Malawians are ready to give MCP a chance in 2019.

“We therefore need unity of purpose as opposed to doing a disservice to the party. Fermenting trouble will take the party nowhere as they say that a house divided against itself cannot stand,” reads in part the statement.

He added: “Having said that, allow me to thank the people of Nsanje Lalanje Constituency who braved the scorching sun, waiting in line for a long time, to issue this unequivocal political statement. The same applies to the people of Ndirande Makata Ward. Thank you so much for this historic victory!”

Recently MCP was embroiled with infighting with some top officials calling for the resignation of Chakwera.