President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has finally listened to the cries of Malawian farmers and lifted a ban on maize exportation.

Mutharika made the announcement in an interview with the press after attending a board meeting of ADMARC in Limbe Township this morning.

In his speech, Mutharika also expressed concern on how ADMARC procured maize from farmers in the country and he has since asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate the matter.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamvekha and Admarc board chairperson James Masumbu.

More details to come…..