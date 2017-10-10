A 13-year-old boy in Thyolo has committed suicide by taking poison, after he was allegedly angered by the promiscuous behavior of his mother.

According to Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), the standard six boy was not happy with an extra-marital affair his mother was involved in.

On the day the boy committed suicide, Village Headman Peleke said he had picked a quarrel with his mother on the alleged affair.

“The boy told people he was ashamed of his mother’s behavior as he had become a laughing stalk to his peers,” said village headman Peleke.

After he was discovered, some community and family members rushed him to Thyolo District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Headmaster of Namitete Primary School Dawson Biziweck described the death as a blow to the school, saying the boy was intelligent.

“He was a bright student in class and his friends and the school management will miss him,” said Biziweck.

Burial of the remains of the boy will take place on Tuesday at Peleke village.