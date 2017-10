The People’s Party has fired Uladi Mussa as vice president of the party for the central region.

PP spokesperson Noah Chimpeni confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to Chimpeni, Mussa has been fired following a meeting of the party’s national executive committee over Mussa’s recent conduct.

He was earlier dismissed as acting president of the party after he declared that Joyce Banda was no longer leader of PP.