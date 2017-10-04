A Rab Processors employee has died at work following an accident at the company`s warehouse in Lilongwe.

The incident happened yesterday at Rab Processor’s premises at Kanengo in the capital city.

According to the source who supplied this publication with a tiny report, the deceased was during this day working inside the warehouse as a wall from one side of the building collapsed and landed on him.

The deceased sustained serious injuries following the incident.

One of the company`s vehicle rushed with him to Kamuzu Central Hospital but he was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital.

Police confirmed of the incident but full particulars of the deceased were not given during that time.