Self-styled supreme leader, founder and trustee of People’s Land Organisation (PLO), Vincent Wandale has invited Queen of England to witness a swearing-in ceremony of his “government” of Thyolo and Mulanje districts as an independent State set for October 26.

This has been disclosed in a press statement released on Wednesday seen by faceofmalawi reporter.

In the statement, Wandale has said his ‘government’ will be known as African Traditionalists Republic of the United States of Thyolo and Mulanje abbreviated as Must.

“I, the Supreme Leader of the duly formed African Traditionalist Government of the United States of Thyolo and Mulanje (MUST) located in Southern Africa with effect from 31st March of year 2016 covering the Thyolo and Mulanje territory, would like request the noble people of the United Kindom to enter into diplomatic ties with our new republic of MUST and further invite the person of the Head of state of the United Kingdom to the inauguration and swearing in ceremony of the President and other top dignitaries of the MUST government to be held on Thursday the 26th of October in the year 2017 to be held at the Malawi University of Science and Technology campus in Happiness/Chimwemwe, the capital city of MUST in Thyolo,” reads the statement in part.

Wandale has also extended the invitation to his facebook friends.

“Today i have finalized the requirements for statehood. All my facebook friends are invited to Happiness on 26th October,” wrote Wandale.

Effort to talk to Malawi government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi proved futile.