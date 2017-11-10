In case you are having a very dry and boring day, these are some regular ‘Mugabe Quotes’ that could lighten up the moment for you.

1. “Some women’s legs are like rumours, they just keep on spreading” .

2. “It’s hard to bewitch African girls these days because each time you take a piece from her hair to the witch doctor, either a Brazilian innocent woman gets mad or a factory in China catches fire”.

3. “If you are ugly; you are ugly – stop talking about inner beauty because we don’t walk around with X-rays”.

4. “Dear sister, don’t be deceived by a man who text you “I miss you” only when it’s raining. You are not an umbrella” .

5. “It’s better for a man to be stingy with the money he has hustled for, than for a woman to deny you a hole that she didn’t even drill it herself.”

6. “Some of you girls can’t even jog for 5 minutes but expect a guy to last in bed with you for 2hours? Your level of selfishness demands a one week crusade”.

7. ”If women think having their period (menstruation) in a whole month is a difficult task, they should ask the men how difficult is it to control an erect Penis in public.”

8. “Some girls don’t attend the gym but look physically fit because of running from one man to another”.

9. “When you sleep with a girl from another nationality, do it well because you represent the whole country”.

10. ”God is the best inventor ever. He took a rib from a man and created a loudspeaker”.

N.B: These quotes are not originally from President Robert Mugabe.

Source:Online