A 44-year-old Madalo Kasese is regretting in police custody after raping his 11-year-old daughter.

According to Raphael Kaliati of Neno police, the suspect took advantage to commit the crime on that day as his wife had attended a village banking meeting leaving the two alone at the house.

It is reportedly that Kasese coaxed his victim in the house where he raped her.

Upon coming back, her mother did not notice a thing and the victim was threatened not to tell anyone about the news.

The news later surfaced after some women observed that the young girl had some difficulties in walking.

Thereafter police intervened and arrested Kasese.

He is currently waiting to answer the charge of incest.

Kasese is from Hiwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Chekucheku in Neno.