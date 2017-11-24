Nigerian singer, Davido is yet to make history as he will become the first African artiste to perform at “Music of Black Origin” (MOBO) Awards 2017 which will hold at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, UK on November 29.

Davido

The Awards show will be hosted by Maya Jama and Marvin Homes, which will broadcast on UK Channel 5 at 11pm.

Other acts that will be performing at the event include Cardi B, Krept & Konan, Stefflon Don and Music Week On The Radar stars Yungen  plus Yxng Bane.

Davido was nominated at the MOBO in the Best African Act category.

The singer who has enjoyed a great year, goes up against Wizkid, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi and others.

He has already reacted to this news;

AUZENI ANZANU PA
Yapita ija85 Muslim Worshipers Killed During Friday Prayers in Egypt
Kelvin Chaguza
Kelvin Chaguza
He obtained his MSCE certificate at Namitete secondary school in 2009. Then enrolled at Skyway University where he got his journalism ABMA certificate. He obtained ABMA Diploma in journalism in 2014 at Blantyre Institute of Management (BIM). His hobbies are singing, reading books and traveling.

NKHANINKHANI ZINA

ZIMENE MUMAKONDA

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here