Ombudsman Martha Chizuma-Mwangonde has ordered that government should formally apologize to Jehovah’s Witnesses for atrocities they suffered during the MCP regime.

The apology is expected within 28 days from Monday, according to Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) report monitored by faceofmalawi reporter.

Over 15,000 of close to 24,000 complaints lodged with the now defunct National Compensation Tribunal indicate were from members of this organization, according to one report.

Almost all Jehova’s Witnesses left the country during the reign of late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.