Shoprite Supermarket at Chichiri Shopping Center in Blantyre was today morning temporarily closed due to persistent power outages.

The shop was closed for about 40 minutes. Extended power outages continue to affect businesses for close to two months now.

The shop was later opened around 12 noon.

One of the supermarket’s manager confirmed about the brief closure in an interview with Nation Newspaper adding that the shop was also temporarily closed yesterday because of the same problem of power outages.