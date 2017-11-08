Unidentified man has been confirmed dead by police in Dedza after being involved in an accident that happened in Mwanza on Tuesday.

According to Sub inspector Edward Kabango of Dedza police, the deceased died upon arrival at Dedza district hospital. Ten other passengers escaped with injuries.

Kabango said on that day, a minibus with reg number MC 258 was coming from Lilongwe direction heading to Mangochi.

“Upon passing Masasa-Golomoti road, the minibus experienced Brake malfunction and overturned several times,” said Kabango.

Due to the impact, several passengers sustained injuries and the yet to be identified man died upon arriving at the hospital.

The minibus was being driven by a 35-year-old William Mgala from Salikadziwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.