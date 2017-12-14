Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has said load shedding hours will soon be reduced following the increase in power generation from 147 megawatts to 200 megawatts.

On Wednesday, The board’s public relations manager George Mituka told the media that other areas in the country have already started experiencing less hours of load shedding due to this development.

“Actually, there have been improvements in some areas in the load shedding schedule as a result of the rains that the country has been experiencing.” said Mituka.

Despite this being the case, Mituka has said Escom is still monitoring the situation since there is an assurance that the situation will completely come to an end.

“What is happening right now is that we are giving electricity to customers outside the load shedding schedule, but we will review it soon to come up with the specific load shedding schedule.”

Escom has been scheduling load shedding hours among areas due to the decrease of power generation from the recommended 351 megawatts because of low water levels in Lake Malawi and Shire River.