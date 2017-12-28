A 6-year-old boy has died after touching electricity wire at a barbershop whose power was illegally connected.

Police in Chikwawa has identified the victim as Yesaya Frank.

Reports say on that day, the victim was playing at a barbershop whose owner illegally connected Escom cables.

While in the process of playing, the kid got in touch with a live wire that was lying loose and got electrocuted.

He was rushed to St Montfort Mission Hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The electricity wire at the barbershop was discovered illegally connected when Escom workers visited the place.

He hailed from Bereo village in the area of Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikwawa.

Meanwhile, police have warned against the behavior of illegal power connections.

 

Kelvin Chaguza
Kelvin Chaguza
He obtained his MSCE certificate at Namitete secondary school in 2009. Then enrolled at Skyway University where he got his journalism ABMA certificate. He obtained ABMA Diploma in journalism in 2014 at Blantyre Institute of Management (BIM). His hobbies are singing, reading books and traveling.

