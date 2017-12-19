President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has accused the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) of conniving with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to overthrow his government through the 50+1 electoral system.

Mutharika said this in Blantyre during the official launch of the Chichiri Business Park on Tuesday.

“I have met more religious leaders than any other president in the country. My relationship with them is very good; but some wanted to use the 50+1 agenda to bring down government by force by December end,” he said.

Mutharika also used the podium to attack MCP President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of being ‘too talkative’, saying he is ready to face him in 2019 during general election

“Let us wait for 2019 and I will meet you on the ground. I will beat you out,” added Mutharika who looked so angry.

Turning to the event, Mutharika hailed the Chinese government for developmental support render to the country.

“There is an investor who is ready to construct 20-storey office tower in Blantyre. We will construct a new stadium at Njamba Park. Kamuzu Stadium will wear a new turf soon; the turf will be in the country any time from now as it is already at Beira (port).

“The Business Park we are launching today will create more jobs; it will be a vibrant commercial hub in Blantyre. We have to unite and maintain peace to develop our country,” Mutharika said.