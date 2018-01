Death has been announced of former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC radio two) presenter Annie Kadamanja, popularly known as Annie K.

Remond Sekeni, who is also a presenter at MBC radio and once worked with her confirmed of the development in a statement posted on his official facebook page.

“Ooooo nooooo why Annie K Lord? loosing a friend at a young age hurts..Radio 2 will miss the laughter and fun Rest well dear only God know,” wrote Sekeni.

Meanwhile the cause of her death is not known.