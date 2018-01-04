A 25-year old Zimbabwean man died after being stabbed to death by his wife on New Year`s Day.

Patience Nyikayaramba was taken to police custody after he allegedly used a knife to stab her husband Alistair Machaka to death over a domestic dispute.

The deceased`s young brother, Tinotenda Machaka told H-metro that he had tried to rescue his brother but it was too late.

“I am still in shock with what has happened to my brother. I was at home and one of our neighbours informed me of the news.

“I rushed to the scene but it was too late to rescue him as he had already bled severely.”

When asked, Patience denied having murdered her husband deliberately claiming she was being attacked by and mistakenly used the knife on him.

But the deceased`s brother dismissed Patience`s claims saying she could have rushed with him to the hospital if she did not attacked him intentionally.

“We are only waiting for the law to take its course but as a family we are convinced that our brother was intentionally murdered,” he said.