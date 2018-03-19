Three Children of different families are reported dead in Neno after getting locked in a stationed vehicle, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Police have confirmed of the incident in a statement made available to faceofmalawi and identified the deceased as Peter Mithi, age 8, Paul Mithi aged 8, and Lonjezo Chikopa aged 7.

“Facts are that on 17/03/2018 at about 08:00hrs the deceased left their homes for playing within the village. Whilst playing they went to the said place at Mr Matewele’s house, and they went to play in one of the stationed vehicles at the house, unfortunately as they went into vehicle, they locked themselves in the vehicle which has all its glass windows locked up and failed open or scream.

“They were found dead in the vehicle on 18/03/2018 at about 0600hrs after went missing from 17/03/201 in the morning hours,” reads in part the report.

Postmortem results conducted at Neno District Hospital revealed that the three died of suffocation.

All the three hail from village Chasesa, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mlauli in the district.