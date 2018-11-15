A Malawi police officer who defiled a 14-year-old girl in police custody has a case to answer as recommended by a multi-sectoral team which was put in place to inquire the issue.

The inquiry team which was instituted Inspector General Rodney Jose has also recommended that other police officers who were involved in the detention of the young girl should face disciplinary actions.

Initially, it was alleged that the girl was defiled at Chisepo Police Unit on October 4 by a suspect who had escaped from police custody but it later transpired that the girl was allegedly defiled by a police officer.

Spokesperson for Malawi police, James Kadadzera said the inquiry team has presented its findings to the Inspector General and has said police will ensure that the case should be handled well.

“The service will also ensure that human rights of all citizens of all citizens are respected, protected and promoted in all circumstances,” Kadadzera said in a statement on Wednesday.

The inquiry team comprised members from the Malawi Police Service, the Malawi Human Rights Commission and the Malawi Law Society.