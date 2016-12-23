Fire on Thursday evening gutted down the house of former Budget Director Paul Mphwiyo whose shooting in 2013 led to the massive revelations of the plunder of public funds at Capitol hill dubbed cashgate.

According to information at hand, the fire is said to have started from the guest wing.

Mphwiyo confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

Lilongwe City Council fire bridgate was called to the property to extinguish the fire from spreading to main house.

Fire bridgade managed to extinguish it from razing the mansion.

Mphwiyo added that he suspects electricity fault to have caused the fire.

Meanwhile police are yet to establish the extent of the damage.