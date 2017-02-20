Words have meaning, and these quotes below will give you a deeper meaning, if you can ponder on them.



1. “Your soul knows what to do to heal itself; the challenge is just to let it.” – Brianna Wiest

2. “Most people do not listen with the intent to understand. Most people listen with the intent to reply.” – Stephen R. Covey

3. “Forgive others, not because they deserve forgiveness, but because you deserve peace.” – Jonathan Lockwood Hule

4. You cannot change what you refuse to confront.

5. As we grow up, we realize it becomes less important to have more friends and more important to have real ones.

6. If you really want to do something, you’ll find a way. If you don’t, you’ll find an excuse.

7. Never do something permanently foolish just because you are temporarily upset.

8. You can learn great things from your mistakes when you aren’t busy denying them.

9.In life, if you don’t risk anything, you risk everything.

10. “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou

11. Every single thing that has ever happened in your life is preparing you for a moment that is yet to come.

12. If an egg is broken by an outside force, life ends. If broken by an inside force, life begins. Great things always begin from the inside.

13. When you stop chasing the wrong things you give the right things a chance to catch you.

14. No one can hurt you without your permission.

15. “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t — either way you’re right.” – Henry Ford

16. We judge ourselves by our intentions. And others by their actions.” –Stephen R. Covey

17. Anyone can come into your life and say how much they love you. It takes someone really special to stay in your life and show how much they love you.

18. Learn to appreciate the things you have before time forces you appreciate the things you once had.

19. Happiness is not determined by what’s happening around you, but rather what’s happening inside you. Most people depend on others to gain happiness, but the truth is, it always comes from within.

20. When you choose to see the good in others, you end up finding the good in yourself.