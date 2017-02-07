A 67 year old man is in police custody in Mulanje for allegedly attempting to sell his 14-year-old nephew.

Mulanje Police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira confirmed of the development and identified the suspect as Biton Phambala.

According to information at hand, the suspect on Saturday allegedly approached a certain man at Mwanakhu Market offering him the boy at a cost of K1 million.

Sergeant Ngwira said Mr. Bakuwa then tipped village head Mwanakhu who told him to allow him come with the boy while planning to apprehend him.

Mr. Bakuwa then told the suspect to bring the boy the following day, which was Sunday.

The suspect then brought the unsuspecting boy on Sunday at around 11 O’clock in the morning and Mr. Bakuwa called the village head who mobilize his subjects who rushed to the house and apprehended him.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer charges of child trafficking under Section 79 of the Child Care, Justice and Protection Act.