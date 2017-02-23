Angry mob on Wednesday engaged in running battles with the police in Ekwendeni over the gruesome murder of the Mzuzu based taxi driver.

The mob wanted to administer mob justice on people suspected to have gruesomely murder a taxi driver, Emmanuel Harawa last Saturday.

The angry mob blocked the M1 road and later started invading the houses of the suspected killers.

It took the intervention of the police who fired teargas to disperse the crowds.

According to an eyewitness who rushed to the scene, close to ten people collapsed during the fracas and were taken to Ekwendeni Mission Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile the tension is still high in the area.