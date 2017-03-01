Opposition People’s Party (PP) Interim President Uladi Mussa has called off the Party’s convention scheduled for this year.

Last month, Mussa told the press that the party would hold the convention without its founder Dr. Joyce Banda who is currently in self-imposed exile.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Mussa the party will not hold the indaba this year.

“The constitution guides us to hold the convention this year. But let me clarify that there will not be a convention as said. We are indeed a democratic party that upholds its constitution but we cannot afford holding the convention this year,” Mussa said without disclosing the reasons behind the sudden change.

Since the departure of Dr. Joyce Banda in 2014, the Party has faced a number of challenges one of it being massive resignations of some Party top officials.

The latest being the Party royalist Ken Msonda who is currently dining with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).