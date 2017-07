Police in Salima have intercepted a motor vehicle carrying six herds of cattle suspected to have been stolen in the district.

Salima Police spokesperson Gift Chitowe confirmed of the development in an interview with the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

According to Chitowe, the two tonner Toyota Dyna pickup was intercepted at Katchenembwe village in the area of Senior Chief Kalonga.

It is said that the vehicle was abandoned by suspected thieves.