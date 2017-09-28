In nowadays men fail to bear the pain after finding out the woman is cheating in relationship, as another lady has been killed by her police boyfriend over infidelity.

This did not happen in Malawi this time but is another country in Africa, Kenya where a police officer used an AK 47 rifle to fire seven bullets at his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself in Nakuru town.

Constable Stephen Kimani followed the woman identified as Susan Njeri, 25, along Kanu street and murdered her in cold blood over infidelity.

Kimani is based at the Molo police station

Their bodies have been moved to the mortuary as detectives start an investigation into the incident.