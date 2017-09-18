A young boy has died after being burnt by bush fire whilst hunting In Mangochi.

According to Mangochi police publicist, Roderick Maida, the boy went for hunting to a nearby bush from their homes along with his play mates.

Whilst there, they set up a fire in a bid to easily catch the ground nesting birds, quails which they were hunting for.

But due to strong winds, the fire covered the whole area which made the boys to flee.

The deceased was the only one who did not make it out of the bushes alive following the huge smoke from the burning bush.

Villagers rushed to the scene and the young boy was referred to Katuli hospital where later a post Morten revealed that he died due to suffocation and serious burns.