The country’s Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima on Thursday spent close to 30minutes praying in darkness at Bingu National Stadium in the capital Lilongwe following power cut by the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).

The seventh day Adventist church (SDA) church is having a month long crusade and yesterday the Vice President and his wife Mary Chilima decided to attend the service.

The sermon started well but at around 18:30, there was black out up to the end of the sermon and the Vice President was forced to speak using temporal bulbs.

“Chilima came around 17:45 Thursday and power went off at around 18:30,” said an eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is said that power was restored just after Chilima left the Stadium.

Meanwhile the power cut has attracted debate on the social media.