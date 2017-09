Hearing of the bail application pending an appeal by former justice minister Raphael Kasambara who was convicted of attempted murder has resumed in the Supreme Court in Blantyre.

Lawyer for Mr. Kasambara, Mordecai Msiska told the court that Kasambara needs to be released on bail because he is not a flight risk and that his appeal case is likely to succeed.

Kasambara and two accomplices were convicted for attempted murder of former budget director Paul Mphwiyo-ZBS